Whirlpool & Firestone Building Products’ B2B Live Event Tips
Whirlpool and Firestone Building Products shared their strategies for successful B2B live events at Connect to Convert this week.
Do your words really capture prospects’ attention? a At B2B Connect to Convert this week, Nancy Harhut shared a key ideas for better B2B copy writing in a content master class.
Snapchat and gamification turn stagnant bottles of Pepsi and packages of Frito-Lay snacks into an entertaining sweepstakes.
Coupon use is holding steady, according to the 2K17 Valassis Coupon Intelligence Report.
The Gillette Happy 18th Birthday packages will be mailed to 2 million this year. Some end up in the hands of women who share the surprise on social.
A innovative, modern mix of disruptive marketing helped doubled sales to $300 million with the company on track to double sales again this year.
In improv, comedians are free to try anything. Adapting this philosophy to marketing can increase creativity and engagement, says comedian Tim Washer.
Marketing technology plays a lead role in how Coke No Sugar beverages get into consumers hands.
How the success of this outsized Coca-Cola brand activation in Romania could be brought to the U.S.
Tax and auditing firm Grant Thornton has launched its first ad campaign in eight years to increase awareness with prospects in the financial marketplace.