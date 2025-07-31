MEET THE 2025 COLLECTIVE
Celebrating Event Marketers Changing the Game for Us All… One Event at a Time
Leader of Leaders
Bosses who excel in motivating and inspiring their teams.
Katie AngelidesSenior Director, Global Event MarketingNetApp
Shelley RyanSenior Director, Special EventsHilton
Justin TabasSenior Experiential Marketing ManagerBosch
Content Creators
Build experiences that unleash the power of content in multiple ways.
Kate MaundersGlobal Head of Marketing CommunicationsPrimark
Natascha MinerSenior Event Marketing ManagerAdobe
Rebecca MoskowitzSenior Manager of EventsNetflix
Prolific Creatives
Never short on fresh looks, feels and ideas.
Elyse BartelHead of EventsNotion
Scott SlesingerDirector-Brand and Marketing StrategyDisney+
Katie UhlmanVP-Global Brand & P.R.Adyen
Rising Stars
Stand out for strategic thinking, work ethic and impact.
Lauren AdamusikB2B Events Marketing ManagerInstacart
Melanie DiPumaSenior Regional Marketing ManagerHeineken USA
La’Shawna RogersProgram Manager, EventsAmazon
The Non-Traditionalists
Masters of disruption and unconventional tactics.
Noor BoyleSr Director, Communications and Global Brand ManagementJames Hardie
Paul CoffeySenior Brand ManagerTullamore D.E.W.
Sigourney Hudson-ClemonsHead of Global ExperiencesMeta
The Strategists
Excel at connecting the dots to create concise strategies.
Vivian EickhoffGeneral Manager, Global EventsMicrosoft
Balkiz SumerlerHead of Global EventsPhilips
Kurt WelschRegional Marketing Manager/National Events ManagerFerrari North America
The Transformers
Reimagine existing events like nobody else.
Jamie AronsonAssociate Vice President of Events MarketingVariety
Chris PeckSenior Event Technology ManagerGitHub
Chris SchmickerDirector, Brand MarketingShopify
The Visionaries
See the future of events and live for bold ideas and thinking.
Jessica BlakeSenior Director, Strategic EventsSalesforce
Anna SuarezSenior Director, EventsCondé Nast
Katherine TooleyVP-Global Events and Experiential MarketingHubSpot
Congratulations!
To all the Watchlist Winners:
Proscenium enthusiastically congratulates each of you. What an incredible group of industry leaders and influencers!
We admire your talent, dedication, and passion for live events.
So to all the winners: we can’t wait to see what you do next.
Congratulations again,
The Proscenium Team
CONTACT
Watchlist is a recognition program from Event Marketer, now in its second year, celebrating the brand-side marketers helping to drive the future of experiential marketing. The 24 honorees were selected from nominations by peers and the editors. For inquiries about the 2026 Watchlist, please contact Lynne Schreur at LSchreur@accessintel.com.